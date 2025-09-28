Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Sunday heard a petition seeking to restrain actor-politician C Joseph Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), from conducting any public gatherings, rallies, or gatherings until the completion of the official inquiry into the Karur stampede tragedy.

Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court heard an urgent petition at 4:30 pm, seeking to restrain Vijay's TVK from public meetings, rallies, or gatherings.

The plea came in the wake of the Saturday incident at Karur, where a massive crowd at a TVK campaign event led to a stampede, resulting in the death of at least 40 people and leaving dozens injured.

The tragedy, which has shocked the state, has raised serious questions over event management, police security, and crowd control measures.

According to sources, the petitioner had argued that continuing large-scale political gatherings without accountability could risk further loss of life and that the state machinery must first complete a thorough investigation before granting permission for fresh rallies.

The Tamil Nadu government had already ordered a probe, with senior officials and the police top brass reviewing the lapses.

Political leaders across party lines, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Union leaders, had expressed grief and called for strict measures to prevent recurrence.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers visited the Karur Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday to oversee the treatment of the injured and review relief operations. Demands have also been raised by parties such as the VCK, TMC, and DMDK for increased compensation to the victims' families.

Earlier today,Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay approached the Madras High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the tragic stampede at a rally held by the party on September 27 in Karur that claimed nearly 40 lives. (ANI)

