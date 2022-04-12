Nagpur, Apr 12 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Washim district has started 'Seva desks' to make the process of registration of complaints more transparent as well as to proactively reach out to citizens, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The initiative was started under the Right to Public Services Act and it comprises staff manning these helpdesks taking down details from the complainant or citizen in a handheld tablet, which is then made part of the centralised SEVA cell, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh told PTI.

It started at the SP office as a visitor management system in December last year and then tablets were provided to all 13 police stations in the district in February, he said.

"The basic idea is to take cognizance of trivial and small issues as well so that they don't build up into crimes later. The system takes feedback and also gives guidance on district legal services authority, Manodhairya scheme etc. So far, 3,797 people have visited these Seva desks and we have contacted 1,129 of them for feedback on their experience," Singh said.

He said the plan is to expand the initiative to the three SDPO offices, cyber cell and 11 outpost in the districts in the near future.

