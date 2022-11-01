Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) As many as 153 shops and commercial establishments have been fined for not displaying signboards in the Marathi language in Maharashtra's Thane district, a Labour department official said on Tuesday.

Thane Deputy Labour Commissioner Santosh Bhosale said 15 of the 153 establishments had been fined Rs 3.49 lakh.

One of these 15 establishments was slapped with Rs 2.86 lakh fine for delaying compliance by 60 days.

As per the state government's directives, all commercial establishments and shops are expected to display the signboards in the Marathi language.

Bhosale said officials inspected 457 shops and commercial establishments in the Thane district of which 304 were found to have complied with the regulations while others failed to do so.

