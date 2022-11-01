Chandigarh, November 1: Many people fainted in Punjab's industrial town Ludhiana on Tuesday due to a gas leak in an oxygen manufacturing factory in Giaspura area, police said.

Most of the people who fainted were employees of the factory. Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Several Workers Fall Sick Due to Gas Leakage At Seeds Factory in Atchutapuram, Condition Stable (Watch Video).

Five people have been admitted to civil hospital for treatment. The leak occurred when gas was being transferred from the tanker truck to the factory tanker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).