Palghar, Nov 10 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping the 27-year-old wife of a friend here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Vasai division of Palghar district. The two accused, both aged 21, entered the woman's house when her husband was away and allegedly raped her, Pelhar police station's assistant inspector B T Ganbat said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police arrested the two accused the same day, he said, adding that a case was registered against them under relevant sections.

They were on Tuesday produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till November 13, the official said.

