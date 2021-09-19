Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) With the addition of 230 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,56,101, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, two more people also died of the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,368, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,352, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.

