Chandigarh, September 19: Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as Punjab Chief Minister saying he felt "humiliated". While the Congress party is yet to decide on Captain Amarinder Singh's replacement, he told media he will oppose Navjot Singh Sidhu's name as next Punjab CM. The Congress is expected to finalise the name of the next Punjab CM this morning. Meanwhile, half-a-dozen probable names are doing rounds. Here's a list of frontrunners for the Punjab CM post. Captain Amarinder Singh Steps Down As Punjab Chief Minister Ahead of Congress Legislature Party Meet.

1- Navjot Singh Sidhu:

Incumbent President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu could be the first choice of the grand old party for the next Punjab CM. A former international cricketer, 58-year-old Sidhu is the youngest of the chief ministerial faces under discussion. He has been at loggerheads with Captain Amarinder. He said to have support from Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

2- Sunil Jakhar:

A three-time MLA from Abohar constituency (2002-2017), Sunil Jakhar is among those in the race for the chief ministerial post. He was seen as an effective Opposition Leader when he held the post during the previous SAD-BJP government. If he is picked, he will be the first Hindu chief minister after the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966.

3- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa:

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is a three-time Congress MLA and has been elected in 2002, 2007 and 2017. He held the Jails and Cooperation portfolio in the outgoing cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh. He is seen as a fierce critic of the Badal family and Bikram Singh Majithia and has been an influential figure in the Majha region.

4- Partap Singh Bajwa:

Partap Singh Bajwa is currently Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. He is a former president of the PPCC and a three-time MLA. He has also been the Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur.

Other names including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Vijay Inder Singla and Tript Rajinder Bajwa are also doing the rounds for the Punjab CM's post. The Congress Legislature Party meeting, held yesterday, unanimously passed a resolution authorising Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to take a decision on the new Chief Minister.

