Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,53,653 on Monday with a single-day addition of 10,244 fresh cases, state health department said.

With 263 new people succumbing to the infection, the total fatality count went up to 38,347 in the state, it said.

A total of 12,982 patients were discharged during the day, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 11,62,585 so far, the department said in a statement.

There are 2,52,277 active cases in the state at present.

