Amravati (Maha), Jun 19 (PTI) The number of COVID=19 cases reached 406 in Amravati in Maharashtra after 11 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said.

Local hotspot Badnera accounted for four of the 11 cases, taking its total so far to 52, he added.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Results: State-Wise And Party-Wise List of Names of Winning MPs.

"The number of cases reached 400 from 300 in just eight days. It took 43 days for the first 100 cases, while the 200 and 300 marks were reached in 13 days each," the official said.

The administration has announced a 4-day 'janata curfew' in Badnera from Saturday on the demand of corporators, traders and businessmen to contain the virus outbreak, an official said.

Also Read | 'We Are All One,' Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at All-Party Meeting Called by PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

A release said the number of active cases was 125 as 17 have died of the infection and 264 have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)