Thane, May 20 (PTI) Travellers alighting at Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra from outstation trains will have to undergo antigen test as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in a release said the test is mandatory for people arriving from other states and those to do not undergo the same will have to face action, including fines.

Municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, area manager Dr Pramod Jadhav and officials of the Railways and Government Railway Police toured the station and took stock of the situation, the official said.

The KDMC has noted that travellers coming from other states skip the antigen test and enter the city, endangering lives, he said.

According to the statement issued by the civic body, large number of people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, among other states, who had left Maharashtra at the start of the second wave of the pandemic, were returning to Kalyan by trains.

Most of the returnees are not taking the mandatory tests, the KDMC stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)