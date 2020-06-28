Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Maharashtra reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases so far on Sunday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626, a health official said.

The state also reported deaths of 156 coronavirus positive patients, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429, the official said.

Of the 156 fatalities reported on Sunday, 60 had taken place in the last 48 hours, while the remaining patients had succumbed to the infection before that, although COVID-19 was not mentioned as the cause of their deaths earlier, he said.

According to the official, as many as 2,330 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery on Sunday, which took the number of such persons in the state to 86,575. The count of active patients is 70,607 in Maharashtra now.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,64,626; new cases: 5,493; deaths: 7,429; discharged: 86,575; active cases: 70,607, people tested so far: 9,23,502.

