Nagpur, Feb 15 (PTI) A speeding truck crushed to death a 5-year-old boy and severely injured his parents in Wathoda area of Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The child and his parents were on a two-wheeler on their way to a wedding when a truck hit them from the rear at around 11:30am, he said.

Devanshu died on the spot while his father Prafulla Shende, who was riding without a helmet, and mother Sona suffered severe injuries, the Wathoda police station official added.

"The truck drove off and efforts are on to nab the driver who has been charged with causing death by negligence and rash driving," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)