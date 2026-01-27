Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): In a cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approval was granted on Tuesday for the 35-kilometre Metro Line-8, connecting two airports, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The meeting also approved the implementation of the 66-kilometre Nashik City Ring Road through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the revised alignment of a four-lane cement concrete highway from Navegaon Mor to Surjagad in Gadchiroli district for mineral transportation.

According to a release issued by the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Chief Minister Fadnavis directed that land acquisition and all statutory permissions required for infrastructure projects must be completed before the commencement of work. He further instructed that every infrastructure project should be completed within three years after land acquisition.

Emphasising the need for timely execution, the Chief Minister said infrastructure projects must not be delayed under any circumstances, as delays escalate costs. He directed that the extended works of the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Nagpur-Gondia and Bhandara-Gadchiroli be expedited.

He also instructed that work orders must clearly stipulate completion within three years. He further proposed the development of an "auto-mode" system incorporating incentive payments for contractors who complete projects within the stipulated timeline and penalties for delays.

While executing the Gadchiroli highway project, space should be ensured along the roadside for future gas pipelines, as a gas pipeline up to Surjagad is planned. Provision for this must be made in advance, the Chief Minister said.

The release said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) OP Gupta, MSRDC Managing Director Dr. Anil Gaikwad, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director Brijesh Dixit and other senior officials were present.

Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works Department), Manisha Mhaisakar, and CIDCO Managing Director, Vijay Singhal, made detailed presentations during the meeting. (ANI)

