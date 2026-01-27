Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, 27 January 2026, after his luxury SUV crashed into multiple parked vehicles in the Akota area of Vadodara. The 53-year-old, who represented India in 10 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), was reportedly in an inebriated state when he lost control of his vehicle, causing significant property damage but no reported casualties. Ex-Kiwi Batter Lou Vincent Reveals Dramatic Image of Abdomen Guard Broken by Shoaib Akhtar's Delivery.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 am near Punit Nagar Society. According to local police, Martin was driving an MG Hector from the Akota locality towards his residence when the vehicle veered off the road and sequentially struck a Kia Seltos, a Hyundai Venue, and a Maruti Celerio parked outside a residential property.
Police Action and Charges Against Jacob Martin
Officers from the Akota Police Station reached the scene shortly after being alerted by local residents who heard the collision. Investigating officers stated that Martin appeared visibly intoxicated and was unable to walk steadily at the time of his detention.
"He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, as well as for endangering the personal safety of others," a police official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Additionally, Martin faces charges under the Gujarat Prohibition Act. While his vehicle has been impounded for further technical assessment, Martin was reportedly released on bail later on Tuesday afternoon.
History of Legal Troubles for Jacob Martin
This is not the first time the former Baroda captain has faced legal scrutiny. In 2011, Martin was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged illegal immigration and human trafficking racket.
More recently, he was reportedly among a group of individuals detained for consuming alcohol on a rooftop in the Gotri area, an incident he claimed was a private celebration for his daughter’s birthday. His career has also been marked by physical setbacks, including a near-fatal road accident in 2018 that left him in critical care for several weeks.
Jacob Martin Cricketing Career
Jacob Martin was a stalwart of domestic cricket, amassing over 9,000 first-class runs and famously leading Baroda to a Ranji Trophy title in the 2000–01 season. His prolific domestic form earned him an international call-up in 1999, where he debuted against the West Indies in Toronto.
During his brief international tenure between 1999 and 2001, he was known as a dependable middle-order batter, with his most notable performance being a resilient 39 against Pakistan at the WACA in Perth. Since retiring from professional play, he has remained involved in the sport through various coaching and administrative roles in Gujarat.
