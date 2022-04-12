Pune, Apr 12 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a lieutenant colonel rank officer of the Army and a sepoy from Pune in Maharashtra in connection with irregularities in the recruitment process carried out in 2021 for various posts, including leaking answer keys, officials said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered an FIR in December 2021 against Lt Col Vikash Raizada, Havildar Sushant Nahak, sepoy Alok Kumar and Alok's wife Priyanka Kumar, they said, adding that Raizada and Alok Kumar were arrested on Monday and remanded in custody of the probe agency till April 16.

They said Nahak and his controlling officer Raizada were involved in the recruitment process for selection of various trades through examinations held during 2021 and a probe revealed that the lieutenant colonel had sent the answer keys on the mobile number of Nahak's wife in September that year.

From this mobile phone, Nahak forwarded the answer keys on the mobile phone of Priyanka Kumar, wife of sepoy Alok Kumar, they added.

The probe further found that Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 were sent by Priyanka Kumar into the account of Nahak on September 7, while examination of mobile phone chats of the four accused showed they were involved in illegal activities in connection with the recruitment process, the officials said.

A local court on Tuesday remanded Raizada and Alok Kumar to CBI custody till April 16 by stating that their presence with the probe agency was necessary for the purpose of investigation considering the gravity of the offence.

