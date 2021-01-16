Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) A civic medical officer of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut and Nagpur city mayor Dayashankar inaugurated the vaccination drive at Pachpaoli Women's Hospital here.

As per a release issued by the civic authorities, Dr Hemant Bhivgade, a zonal medical officer of the NMC, was the first person to receive a dose of the vaccine in the city.

Speaking to the media after taking the shot, Bhivgade said he did not experience any adverse effect and appealed to all healthcare workers to take the jab without any fear.

Health workers were inoculated at five centres in Nagpur city and seven centres in Nagpur rural.

Raut, who is also the guardian minister for the district, said the vaccination drive will be held four days a week and 100 people will be inoculated at each of the vaccination centres.

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said a total of 22,500 health officers and workers will be vaccinated in the first phase.

The Nagpur division has received 1,14,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, which have been distributed to six districts, including Bhandara (9,500), Chandrapur (20,000), Gadchiroli (12,000), Gondia (10,000), Nagpur (42,000) and Wardha (20,500).

