Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Pune city has postponed the reopening of colleges, training institutes and coaching classes by a day, an official said on Saturday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had on Friday issued an order that colleges will reopen for offline classes from October 11 with only those students and staffers who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In a revised order, the PMC's additional commissioner Ravindra Binwade has stated that all colleges, coaching classes and training institutes will reopen from October 12.

The civic body has decided to postpone the reopening by a day to give colleges and training institutes time to sanitise their premises and make arrangements in keeping with the COVID-19 norms, the official said.

