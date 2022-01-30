Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) Congress workers on Sunday burnt a portrait of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, and held a protest.

Also Read | Hindu Mahasabha Celebrates Gandhi's Death Anniversary as Godse-Apte Smriti Diwas; Confers 'Bharat Ratna' on Kalicharan Maharaj.

The protest, led by the party's Bhiwandi unit chief Rashid Tahir, was held on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

Also Read | Maharashtra Logs 22,444 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate is 95.14%.

The protesters shouted slogans against Godse and in praise of Gandhi.

Talking to reporters, Tahir said, "It is unfortunate that Nathuram Godse is being glorified through an upcoming film on him."

He was referring to the Hindi movie "Why I killed Gandhi", in which NCP MP and actor Dr Amol Kolhe plays the role of Godse. The film was shot in 2017.

Tahir urged the government to stop the release of the movie.

In Thane, senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and Congress's city unit chief Vikrant Chavan garlanded Gandhiji's bust at Mahatma Gandhi Udyan and paid tributes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)