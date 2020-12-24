Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday condemned the detention of party MPs and leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, by the Delhi Police and reaffirmed its support to the agitating farmers.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thoratsaid "autocracy" of the Modi government was a threat to democracy.

"The Modi government detained Congress leaders who were raising their voice in support of farmers. We not only condemn the detention, but reiterate our commitment to stand by the farmers," said Thorat, who is also the revenue minister of Maharashtra.

Congress leaders staged a protest outside the party headquarters in New Delhi after they were prevented from marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Congress MPs and leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained by the Delhi Police and released later.

Maharashtra women and child development minister Yashomati Thakursaid the NDA government was scared of the Congress.

"What is unconstitutional in meeting the President of India to hand over a memorandum to him on behalf of the party?" she asked.

"Detaining party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders amounted to dictatorship," she said.

Thakur, who is the MPCC working president, said party leader Rahul Gandhi had submitted to the President a memorandum signed by two crore farmers against the new farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi along with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President Ram Nath Kovind and handed over to him the memorandum signed by two crore farmers seeking withdrawal of the three legislations.

Thakursaid the "black laws" need to be withdrawn at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)