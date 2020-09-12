Jalna, Sep 12 (PTI) A Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad team seized 30 kilograms of silver valued at Rs 18 lakh from a car in Jalna town on Saturday and arrested four people, an official said.

The seizure was made near Nagewadi toll naka when the car was on its way from Aurangabad to Nanded, said Inspector Surendra Gadam.

"We found 30 sliver bricks, each weighing one kilogram. The total value is Rs 18 lakh. Pravin Bhoma, driver Aslam Khan Masood Khan, Manoj Omprakash Varma and Sayyed Farooque Hamiduddin, all from Aurangabad, were arrested after they failed to give satisfactory replies about the silver," he added.

