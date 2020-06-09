India News | Maha E-Sanjeevani OPD App to Be Operational in a Week: Tope

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to come up with a mobile app of e-Sanjeevani OPD as the service has served 1,400 patients in the last one month, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

The e-Sanjeevani OPD service allows people to consult medical experts online and 1,403 people benefited across the state with no fee being charged from any of them, he added.

"The service, which was launched on an experimental basis in April, was fully operational by May. We are soon launching a mobile app for the same. The development of the app is in the final stage and will be operational in a week," he said.

The app will allow people from anywhere in the state to communicate with medical officers of any district using laptops or computers, he said.

"If required, the number of doctors can be increased and special time will be given for services of specialists," Tope added.

The service is a joint venture of the Central and state health departments, and the online OPD service is available on all days, except Sunday, from9 am to 1.30 pm free of cost.

"Online medical OPD service training has been imparted to 16 medical officers from various district hospitals. It is getting good response from cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune," Tope said.

