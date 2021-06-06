Thane, June 6: A notification issued on Sunday put Thane and Navi Mumbai civic areas in category 2 of Maharashtra government's five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from June 7 based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

The notification, issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, placed Kalyan Dombivali municipal limits in category 3. Category 2 is for cities and districts where the positivity rate is five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 per cent, while category 3 comprises areas where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. Maharashtra Unlock Update: Lockdown Restrictions To Continue in State, Proposal for Relaxations Still Under Consideration.

The Thane collector's notification said specific instructions pertaining to each area would be announced by the respective civic authorities.

