Aurangabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Only 335 out of 1,000 targeted beneficiaries have taken the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on the second day of the immunisation drive, officials here said on Wednesday.

In view of the number of vaccinations on Tuesday being much below the target, the district administration held a meeting on Wednesday to look into the reasons for it.

Only 33.5 per cent of the registered beneficiaries took the vaccine shots on the second day of the immunisation drive here, compared to 64.7 per cent on the first day of the drive last Saturday, a senior district health official said.

The number of vaccination centres in the district has also come down to eight from 10, he said.

"I have asked medical teams to go deep into the reasons why the vaccination number has gone down in the district," Collector Sunil Chavan told PTI.

Problems related to the vaccination process and necessary measures to resolve them were also discussed in the morning, he said.

"We had a meeting with health department officials over the vaccination drive. I have told them to check why registered persons are not taken the vaccine and whether they have any health issues," Chavan said.

The health condition of those who have taken the vaccine doses is also being checked, he said.

Issues pertaining to the Co-WIN app, created by the Centre for managing registration for the vaccination, were also discussed in the meeting, he added.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar said paracetamol tablets are being prescribed to persons who get fever after taking the vaccine shot.

