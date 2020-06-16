Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Maha: Former LS MP Raju Shetti Meets NCP Chief Pawar

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:30 PM IST
Pune, Jun 16 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti on Tuesday met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Shetti, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hatkanangle to Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane by a margin of over 96,000 votes, was recently offered a seat in the state Legislative Council by the NCP from its quota.

In a tweet, Pawar said, "Visited various projects of Agriculture Development Trust's various projects in Baramati with Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti." PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

