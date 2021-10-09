Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Four lanes of the Kopri rail overbridge (ROB) in Thane district were thrown open to traffic on Saturday, with officials claiming that the vital link will save fuel and speed up vehicular movement towards Mumbai and areas like JNPT, Nashik and further to Gujarat.

Officials said MMRDA and Central Railway were taking all efforts to ensure the remaining four lanes of the ROB are also commissioned within one year.

The bridge, first built in 1958, had got dilapidated and the construction of a new one started in April, 2018.

The ROB, which was inaugurated during the day by Maharashtra PWD minister Eknath Shinde, has a length of 796 metres and a width of 65 metres, officials said.

