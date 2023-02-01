Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The city Crime Branch arrested four persons near the Dadar railway station and seized ganja worth over Rs 35 lakh from them on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi: Gujarat-Based Couple Held From Hotel for Duping Gurugram Resident in Cyberbullying Case.

According to the police official, the Crime Branch had received inputs about a ganja consignment being brought to the city from Odisha via train.

Also Read | Gujarat: Lover Kills Woman Over Loaned Money in Vadodara, Buries Her Body in Pit; Arrested.

A trap was laid near the Dadar railway station and the accused were nabbed from the area. During a search, 76 kg of ganja was recovered from them, said the official.

The prime accused, Jahid Sheikh, used to distribute ganja across the city, he said.

The four, all Mumbai residents, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)