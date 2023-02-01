Gurugram, February 1: Sleuths of the cybercrime (east) of Gurugram Police arrested a Gujarat-based couple for allegedly duping a Gurugram resident in an alleged cyberbullying case, the police said.

According to the police, on May 5, 2020, the victim filed a police complaint claiming that he received a message on May 4 on his WhatsApp, to which the photo of one of his friends was attached and the accused in the message said, his wife's sister was admitted in the hospital in critical condition and asked for Rs 50,000. North Korean Cybercrime Group ‘Hacked’ South Korean Nuclear Institute.

Trusting his words, the victim transferred the amount to a bank account mentioned by him. Later the victim came to know that someone had cheated him by creating a fake ID on WhatsApp and a case was registered against the accused at Cyber Crime Police Station (East), Gurugram. Cyber Crimes in India: 1,500 Complaints of Cybercrime Daily in Last 3 Years, Only 2% Turns into FIR, Says MoS Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha.

Following lead inputs, the police nabbed the couple from a Delhi hotel on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Rakshit Patel and Neha Patel, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to steal people's photos from various social sites, post those photos on WhatsApp, send messages to the same person's friends and relatives and get money transferred to their bank account. "The accused are on three days' police remand for further questioning. The investigation is on," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

