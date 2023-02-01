Vadodara, February 1: The Varnama police station in Vadodara has detained a man who allegedly killed his married lover when she began pressurising him to repay her a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh. The 35-year-old woman identified as Mittal Parmar was missing since January 22. Mittal Parmar’s body was recovered from a pit covered with mud at Ramangamdi village in Vadodara district Monday night.

According to a report in TOI, Parmar and the deceased had been in an extra-marital relationship for over seven years. “The victim had loaned Rs 2.5 lakh to the accused, who had been promising to return the sum to her. She began demanding the money back after their relationship went sour some months ago and she blocked his number on her phone. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Sexually Assaults Minor Boy in Kalyan and Nashik for Three Years, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Ismail, who works as a casual labourer, did not have enough money and he was upset with Mittal for blocking him. He tried to convince her to continue the relationship but she refused. On January 22, the accused called the woman to meet him and took her along toward the Kashipura Sarar Road near Ramangamdi GIDC. Chennai Shocker: Youth Hacked to Death by Married Woman’s Family for Eloping in Puzhal.

Since he did not intend to return the sum to the victim, he planned to kill her. He strangled her and then pushed her into a pit in the middle of mounds of mud on Sarar Road. Thereafter, he covered the pit with mud and tried to destroy evidence.

On Monday night, Parmar allegedly led the police to the spot where he had buried the woman’s body. The victim’s husband, a native of Gadhda taluka of Botad district, had filed a missing persons’ complaint with the police on January 23.

Cops started looking at CCTVs installed at Por panchayat office which showed that Mittal had gone with Ismail on his bike on the day she disappeared. They questioned Ismail and after sustained questioning he accepted his crime.

