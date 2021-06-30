Pune, Jun 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued the final notification about the merger of 23 peripheral villages into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

With this, Pune is set to surpass Mumbai as the biggest civic body in the state in terms of the geographical area. The Pune civic body will now have 518 sq km area under its jurisdiction, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a total area of 437.71 square kms, as mentioned in its official website.

The state government had issued a primary notification in December last year about the merger of these villages into Pune, and invited suggestions and objections from people.

The order issued by the state government said that in the exercise of the powers conferred under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, the state government, after consultation with the PMC and after the publication of the proposed notification, alters the limits of the said municipal corporation by including 23 villages into Pune city.

