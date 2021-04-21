Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of 22 coronavirus patients at a civic hospital in Nashik city, which was caused by the leakage of oxygen.

"I was deeply anguished to know about the death of innocent Covid-19 patients in the unfortunate incident of Oxygen tanker leakage at the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. I convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the affected persons," the governor said in a message.

At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support died on Wednesday after the supply of medical oxygen got disrupted at the hospital following the leakage of the gas from a storage tank, officials have said.

