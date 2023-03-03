Thane, Mar 03 (PTI) The Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra on Friday said they have recovered 53 stolen vehicles worth Rs 4.75 crore following the arrest of two drivers from Rajasthan.

The two men, identified as Farooqe Tayyab Khan (36) and Mubin Harris Khan (40), were arrested from Alwar in the northern state in January on a few complaints about vehicle thefts, said MBVV Commissioner Madhukar Pandey.

The police initially thought they had solved a handful of cases, but as they dug deep, they exposed an interstate gang that had stolen several trucks, tempos and cars in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi he said.

The two took the help of their 12 accomplices to commit the crimes, he said.

The gang tampered with the engine and chassis numbers of the stolen vehicles and would etch fake numbers on them and sold them with the help of bogus documents.

The police commissioner said they are trying to track down the others involved in the racket.

