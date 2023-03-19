Nagpur, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede on Sunday visited the RSS' Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

Also Read | UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for over $2 billion -- report.

Wankhede visited the memorial in Reshimbagh area with his wife actress Kranti Redkar.

He paid tributes to RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar at the Smriti Mandir and wrote a message in the visitor's book.

Also Read | Kolhapur: Man Booked for WhatsApp Status on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

RSS volunteers showed him around the premises, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)