Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) Some unidentified persons allegedly fired at a labour contractor near Kasheli village in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, following which he was admitted to a hospital where he is battling for life, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Thane-Bhiwandi Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone II - Bhiwandi, Navnath Dhavle, said.

The victim, Ganesh Kokate, was going in his car when some persons on motorcycle fired at him at point blank range. Later, the local police and his relatives rushed him to a private hospital, where he is currently battling for life, police said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, the police said.

According to DCP Dhavle, teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

On September 18 this year, Kokate had survived an attempt on his life when four to five persons fired at him when he was travelling in his car. He had escaped unhurt at that time. The police had registered a case and arrested two persons.

Kokate, who is a labour contractor, had a number of criminal cases registered against him.

