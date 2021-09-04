Palghar, Sep 4 (PTI) A woman police constable has been arrested for alleged misappropriation of items recovered in cases of theft in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Constable Mangal Gaikwad, who was in-charge of stolen items recovered in cases of theft at Vasai police station, had indulged in fraud to the tune of Rs 26 lakh with the help of a scrap dealer, senior inspector Kalyan Karpe said.

The accused constable had removed and sold stolen goods to make money over a period of six years, he said, adding that the matter came to light during an audit.

Gaikwad has been suspended pending enquiry and was arrested on Wednesday, the official said. PTI COR

