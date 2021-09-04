Patna, September 4: A shocking incident has been reported from Nawada in Bihar. A youth was allegedly assaulted by the mob. His head was tonsured and he was paraded half naked on road by the mob, according to a report by the Times of India. The incident reportedly took place on Friday. The 25-year-old man was reportedly caught by the locals for the alleged theft of a mobile phone. Report informs that the police have registered a case against 19 people in the matter. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Worker for Demanding Wages in Nalanda District, Arrested.

According to the report, the youth was caught by a group of local people on Friday for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. Following which the mob got his head tonsured and paraded his half naked for around half an hour, reported Hindi News Daily Hindustan. The police was alerted about the incident, reached the spot and rescued the youth from the clutches of the mob. The youth was reportedly admitted to Primary Health Center, Sirdala for treatment. Bihar Shocker: Man Pushed Out of Moving Bus by Conductor for Fare in Muzaffarpur, Dies.

Sirdala SHO Ashish Kumar Mishra said the investigation in the matter is being undertaken, as reported by the Hindustan. Meanwhile the police told TOI that a case has been registered against 15 unknown people and four known accused, identified as Bachcha Mahto, Ajit Kumar, Krishna Prasad and Ajit Sharma, in this matter. Probe is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).