Chandrapur, Jun 28 (PTI) A man who had gone to collect bamboo in the forest in Chandrapur district was killed in a tiger attack, a Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in compartment number 26 under Tohagaon forest range in Gondpipri tehsil, come 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening, said FDCM divisional manager Navakishor Reddy.

He identified the deceased as Dinkar Thengre (55) and said compensation would be provided as per government norms, with Rs 25,000 given upfront.

"We have set up six camera traps to trace the tiger," he added.

It is the 17th incident in Chandrapur this year where a person has been killed by a big cat, officials said.

While 16 involved tigers, one attack was by a leopard.

