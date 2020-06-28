Imphal, June 28: The lockdown to contain transmission of coronavirus is extended in Manipur till July 15, announced Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday. The current tenure of lockdown was scheduled to end in the state on June 30. As the per-day increment of COVID-19 cases continue in the state, the government decided to prolong the period of restrictions.

"We have decided to extend the lockdown in Manipur for another 15 days from 1st-15th July," the Chief Minister said, after chairing a meeting with top officials to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. COVID-19 Cases in North Eastern States Lower in Comparison to Rest of Country, Says Govt.

Apart from announcing the extension of lockdown, Singh called upon the people to exercise caution and adhere to all safety norms as enlisted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Update by ANI

We have decided to extend the lockdown in Manipur for another 15 days from 1st-15th July: State Chief Minister N Biren Singh pic.twitter.com/g17Gt63uZi — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Manipur, with a total of 1,092 COVID-19 cases, recorded a surge of 17 new infection as per the latest update released by the State Health Department. Of the total count, 660 are active patients whereas 432 have been discharged. No deaths were reported in the state so far.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise exponentially, surging to 5.28 lakh on Sunday. The number of fatalities reached 16,095, whereas, the recovery rate has crossed 58 percent.

