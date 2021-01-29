Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed by a teenaged biker in an incident of road rage in Kalamna area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon on Old Kamptee Road, where the accused's motorcycle brushed past the victim Karan Ashok Verma, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, senior inspector Vishwanath Chavan of Kalamna police station said.

This led to a heated exchange between the two, following which the accused pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed the victim, the official said.

Verma was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in early hours of the day, he said.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)