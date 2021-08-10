Latur, Aug 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons, while a minor has been detained in connection with the attack in Latur city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when the victim Gokul Mantri, a resident of Dadoji Kondeo Nagar, rode to Sadguru Nagar with two youngsters on his motorcycle, inspector Sunilkumar Pujari said.

On reaching the location, the two youths brutally attacked the victim with a sharp weapon and fled the scene, the official said, adding that the attack may have been a fallout of a dispute over money.

The victim's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, and a minor had been detained in connection with the attack, he said.

