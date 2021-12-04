Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane for allegedly strangulating to death his own seven-year-old daughter following an argument with wife, an official said.

The accused was identified as Anish Maldar, a labourer, who resided in Santosh Nagar area of Mumbra, he said.

"Maldar lived with his wife and daughter. The couple used to frequently argue over petty issues at home. On Friday night, after a heated argument with his wife, Maldar took his daughter away and strangulated her to death," senior inspector of Mumbra police station Dadahari Choure said.

When his wife later came to know about the daughter's death, she immediately informed the police, he said, adding that the victim's body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem .

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against Maldar based on a complaint lodged by his wife and he was arrested in the wee hours, Choure said.

