Chandigarh, December 4: In a tragic incident, a woman lost her life in an accident on Thursday evening in Ludhiana. According to reports, the deceased, identified as Pooja Verma, and her husband, identified as Vinod Verma, were riding of a scooter when the car in front of them suddenly applied brakes. They took a sharp turn to avoid hitting the car, however the passenger sitting at the back seat of the car opened the gate and their scooter rammed into it. Punjab Road Accident: 3 of A Family Dead as Their Car Rammed Into Truck on Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the driver of the car rushed the husband-wife duo to the hospital. However, when the woman, who was the pillion rider, was declared brought dead, the driver fled the spot. The accident took place when the deceased along with her husband were on their way to Police Colony from Jamalpur on Chandigarh Road on their two wheeler. Punjab Road Accident: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Tractor Rams Into Their Bike in Ludhiana.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and the police are trying to track down the accused with the help of registration number of the car. According to the report,the FIR has been registered under section 304A and section 337 of the Indian Penal Code in the matter and investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2021 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).