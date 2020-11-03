Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) The Mira Bhayandar Virar Vasai police on Tuesday arrested three persons for vehicle thefts in their jurisdiction, a senior police official said.

The police have recovered 18 vehicles, including six four-wheelers, valued at Rs 24.75 lakh, said Sanjay Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Virar.

These vehicles had been stolen from the limits of Virar, Naupada, Vasai, Rabodi, Nalla Sopara, Naya Nagar, Wagle Estate, Kopri, Chitalsar, Manickpur police stations, the official said.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered against the arrested accused Rakesh Yadav, Arman @ Aman Arif Shaikh, and Rupesh D'Mello, he added.

