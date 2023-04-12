Chandrapur, Apr 12 (PTI) The mercury has breached the 40 degrees Celsius-mark this summer in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, making it the hottest place in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in the district, located in the Vidarbha region, reached 41.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the minimum was 24.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Nagpur.

The district has been witnessing sweltering heat right from the morning hours and roads become deserted by afternoon as citizens dare not to step out under the blazing sun.

The Bramhapuri tehsil, located 127 km away from the district headquarters, recorded 41 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday, as per the RMC.

Among other districts in the Vidarbha region, Wardha recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius, Akola-39.9 degrees Celsius, Amravati-39.6 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal-39.5 degrees Celsius, Buldana-39.2 degrees Celsius, Nagpur and Gondia-39 degrees Celsius, it said.

