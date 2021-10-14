Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday gave away 18 jeeps and 31 motorcycles to the police in Thane district.

Shinde, who is also the district's guardian minister, gave away the vehicles during a function held at the police parade ground here, an official said.

A sum of Rs 1.50 crore was made available from the district funds to procure these vehicles, which will be used in 11 police stations of the district rural police, it was stated.

The minister lauded the services of policemen who are forced to stay away from their families even during festivals to maintain law and order.

He also urged policemen to give a patient hearing to people who approach them at police stations.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, MP Rajan Vichare and Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar were present at the function.

