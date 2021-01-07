Nagpur, Jan 7 (PTI) As many as 465 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while nine died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, an official from the district administration said.

This has taken the number of cases in the district to 1,26,654 and the toll has risen to 3,993, the official said.

At least 322 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district, raising the count of recoveries to 1,18,281, he said.

With this, the district is currently left with 4,380 active cases, the official said.

As many as 4,940 swab samples were tested during the day that has taken the number of tests conducted in the district to 9,64,920, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)