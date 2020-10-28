Nagpur, Oct 28 (PTI) As many as 342 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 458 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

With the latest infections, the district's COVID-19 tally has reached 94,575, of which 86,751 persons have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Also Read | Garkha Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Apart from this, 12 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, taking the toll to 3,097, he said.

Of the total deaths in the district, 2,131 casualties were from Nagpur city and 966 were from rural areas and out of the district, he said.

Also Read | France Anti-Islam Row: France Faces Worldwide Criticism on President Emmanuel Macron’s Plan to Defend ‘France's Secular Values’ Against the ‘Islamist Radicalism’; Here Is What the World Leaders Said.

There are currently 4,727 active cases in the district, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)