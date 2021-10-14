Nashik, Oct 14 (PTI) As many as 129 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 71 recovered from the disease in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, a health official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has risen to 4,09,612, of which 4,00,238 patients have recovered so far, the official said.

The toll stood at 8,651, as the district recorded only one casualty in the last 24 hours, he said.

As many as 357 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 3,990 in the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits and 4,178 in other parts of the district so far, it was stated.

A total of 2,66,2796 swab samples have been tested till date in the region, of which 6,737 were tested on Thursday.

