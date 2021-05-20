Nashik, May 20 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 3,76,398, after 1,527 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official said.

With the addition of 32 casualties during the day, the toll in the district rose to 4,234, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, nine were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 17 from other parts of the district and six from Malegaon, he said.

As many as 1,819 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 3,54,458, the official said.

At least 11,932 swab samples were tested in the district on Thursday, raising the total numbers of tests conducted so far to 14,97,962, he added.

