Nashik, Sep 29 (PTI) With the addition of 155 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,08,370 on Wednesday, an official said.

At least 87 patients were discharged from hospitals, while three died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries rose to 3,98,789 and the toll stood at 8,631, he said.

Of the total number of casualties, 357 were reported from Malegaon, 3,982 from Nashik city and 4,166 from other parts of the district, it was stated.

As many as 25,78,186 swabs have been tested till date, of which 5,444 were tested during the day, the official added.

