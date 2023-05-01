Thane, May 1 (PTI) Seven persons have been booked for allegedly slaughtering a cow in Maharashtra's Thane district, one of whom has been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Adult Content on Mobile Phone: From Google Play Restrictions to Safe Search, Ways to Prevent Your Child From Watching Pornographic Material on Smartphone.

The Bazarpeth police station official said 250 kilograms of meat worth Rs 50,000 and two cows worth Rs 40,000 were seized from the spot along with a car and autorickshaw.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging in Part of National Capital After Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

"On Sunday, a police team raided a site after being tipped off that a cow was being slaughtered in the open. Six of the accused managed to flee, while one was arrested," he said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and efforts were on the nab the other accused, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)